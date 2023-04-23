Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $464,000 Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,010 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 319.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $20,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth about $9,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of INMD opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.07. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

