Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $16.35 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.59.

CAT stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.27. 2,712,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its 200-day moving average is $229.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

