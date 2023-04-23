Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $65.02. 990,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,986. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $69.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

