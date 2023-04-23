Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,787 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.