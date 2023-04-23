Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $162.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

