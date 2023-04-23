Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,904,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,152,000 after purchasing an additional 780,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,156. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

