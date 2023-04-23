Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.54. 722,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $151.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

