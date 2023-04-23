Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

