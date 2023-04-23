Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in American Electric Power by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $93.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

