Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $276,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,747 shares of company stock worth $1,690,829. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $377.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

