Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 419.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $482.55 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
