Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.81.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

