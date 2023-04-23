AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One AVINOC token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AVINOC has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $94.91 million and $117,246.34 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.