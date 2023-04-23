Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Shares Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics comprises about 4.5% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned 11.00% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Price Performance

Aziyo Biologics stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aziyo Biologics ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

