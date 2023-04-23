B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report released on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the mineral exploration company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

PLL opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

