Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.51 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $51.51 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00009748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,202,242 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

