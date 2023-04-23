Balancer Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00022225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $300.76 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,643,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,155,884 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

