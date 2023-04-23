Band Protocol Trading 20.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $205.15 million and $5.23 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00005974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 133,717,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,917,927 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

