Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $47.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

