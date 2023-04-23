Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank OZK Stock Down 4.6 %

OZK opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 34,669 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 97,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.