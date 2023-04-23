Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.38. Barnwell Industries has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Rating)

Read More

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.