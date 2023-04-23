Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Becle Stock Performance
BCCLF stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.
Becle Company Profile
