Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Becle Stock Performance

BCCLF stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Becle has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

