Beldex 1-Day Volume Tops $2.12 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Beldex has a market cap of $211.93 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.44 or 0.06751971 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.