Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.39-$0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHE stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

