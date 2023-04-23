Bend DAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.13 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $91.13 million and $755,676.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

