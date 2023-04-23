Bend DAO One Day Volume Tops $755,676.44 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $91.13 million and approximately $755,676.44 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

