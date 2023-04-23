Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at HC Wainwright

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of BMEA stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $36.68.

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

