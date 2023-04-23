Birchview Capital LP Has $342,000 Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Birchview Capital LP reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 27,372,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,773,000 after buying an additional 477,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after acquiring an additional 138,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,877,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,821,000 after acquiring an additional 110,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,220 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,969,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,143. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,014. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 71.83% and a negative return on equity of 141.73%. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

