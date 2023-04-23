BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Tops $29.52 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. BitShares has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $483,151.07 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004462 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004392 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001534 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,935,931 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

