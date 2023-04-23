Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.07.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,424 shares of company stock worth $6,262,403 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

