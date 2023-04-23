Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS BDEC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.99. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

