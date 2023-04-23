Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 126,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BMAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. 162,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

