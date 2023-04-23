Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,722. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

