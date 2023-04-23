Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $318,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $12,807,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS XDEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.