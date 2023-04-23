Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 0.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 295,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.85. 364,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $457.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

