Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 256,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 97,208 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,434,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 181,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,995.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,899 shares in the company, valued at $202,986.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PEO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 62,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,072. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

