Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $5,109,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 499,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 147,852 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

DIS traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,467,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,893. The firm has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.