Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.44 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

