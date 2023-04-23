Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 722,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,239. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $161.44. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

