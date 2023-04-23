Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,759,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,534,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

