Blur (BLUR) Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Blur has a market capitalization of $49.89 million and approximately $64.74 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 446,223,600.0761035 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.61977214 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $54,339,393.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

