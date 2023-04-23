BMO Capital Markets Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$91.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. Cormark decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$99.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.1090513 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

