Braintrust Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Braintrust has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $65.87 million and approximately $524,107.10 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

