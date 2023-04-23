Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Acquires A$36,168.35 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Rating) insider Peter Mann bought 85,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,168.35 ($24,274.06).

Peter Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Peter Mann purchased 126,500 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,275.00 ($29,714.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

