Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $16.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

BRDG stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.65. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.10 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 73.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,849,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 45,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after buying an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 156,156 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

