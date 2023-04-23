Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $21.44

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.
ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ACAD opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.