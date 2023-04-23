Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price at $21.44

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.