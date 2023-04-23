Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.25

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 206,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

