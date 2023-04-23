Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target at $2,696.12

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,708.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,687.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,546.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,721.85. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 127.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

