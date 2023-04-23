Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $63.75

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Envestnet has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $83.30.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $500,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

