Brokers Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.88.

Biogen Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $293.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $69,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

